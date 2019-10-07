Delta: ‘Hit and Run’ Driver Kills ‘Mad’ Woman In Uvwie

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An unidentified woman, suspected to have been mentally challenged, is reportedly lying dead at the 7UP Junction, off Effurun-Sapele Road in Uvwie council area of Delta state.

Although residents could not ascertain the cause of her death, motorists claim she was knocked down by a vehicle on Sunday evening.

The woman was spotted barefooted and wearing a grey shirt.

A Keke Napep rider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Nation that, “she has been there since yesterday (Sunday) evening. From the look of things, she is a madwoman. She must have been hit by a vehicle”.

When contacted, the information officer of the council, Mrs. Ufuoma Ajuwa, said the local government was already aware of the incident.

“We are aware of it. It happened over the weekend and we don’t work on weekends. We are making arrangements to get the corpse out of there.

“But we have to investigate first because we don’t know if the woman is normal or not. Then, we will obtain permission from the police before we can bury her,” she said.

The Nation