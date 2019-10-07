Warri: Hoodlums Loot Shops As Urhobo, Itsekiri Youths Clash During Monarch’s Burial

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hoodlums were reported to have use the opportunity the crisis which erupted between Urhobo and Itsekiri youths during the burial ceremony of Okere-Urhobo monarch in Warri, Delta State to loot locked shops in the area.

According to reports, the attack saw youths of both groups shoot randomly, forcing traders and buyers to flee the market, while unknown hoodlums seized the opportunity to loot the abandoned shops.

Meanwhile, investigations also revealed that there had been tension in the area since Saturday.

A yet -to-be-identified man was reportedly shot in a clash. The victim is said to be admitted at an undisclosed hospital as a result of the incident which reportedly occurred Sunday morning.

It would be recalled that an order by the Okere-Urhobo party that all shops be locked in respect of the final rites of passage of their monarch, HRM (Prof.) Oghenero Okumagba, Idama ll, reportedly led to gun battle between them and their Itsekiri counterparts.

It was learned that youths of Okere-Urhobo extraction had gone to Obahor, a predominantly Itsekiri area, as well as Okere market to enforce the order, but were rebuffed by the other party who stated that commercial shops cannot be shut down in their domain, as there was no such order compelling people to do so during the burial ceremony of the late Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse II.

This further culminated in an argument, which resulted in a fight with guns and other weapons.

The state police command confirmed the development.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke said, “It is one person that was shot and hospitalised, not six. Another person was shot and hospitalized yesterday (Saturday). They’re fighting because of the burial of the king.”