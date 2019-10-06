Commercial Activities Shut Down In Warri As Okere-Urhobo Community Bury Monarch

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Commercial shops were on Saturday shut down as the People of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom observed the final rite of passage of their late King, HRM (Prof.) Oghenero Paul Okumagba, Idama II.

A section of Warri are Okere market, Polokor and Karien markets were also shut down.

It is now difficult for anyone to buy or sell anything within the community.

However, Commercial tricycle operators were allowed to do their businesses to ease the movements of persons and invited guests to the Okere-Urhobo palace and other destinations within the town.

Activities of the final rite of passage began October 2.

HRM (Prof.) Oghenero Paul Okumagba, Idama II joined his ancestors recently after battling a protracted ailment.

The final rite of passage was held at the palace of Orosuen in Warri.

In an address, the Otota(Traditional Prime Minister) of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Chief Wilson Omavowah Eboh said, “Today’s event marks the end of an era in the history of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Warri.

“His Royal Majesty Professor Paul Oghenero Okumagba, Idama II, the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Warri, Delta State who reigned on the exalted throne of his forefathers for just less than a period of two years, will be remembered as a peaceful monarch who stood for the truth at all times.

“He served his people with great passion. He was a great and brilliant academician, an educationists, a down-to-earth disciplinarian par excellence, a patriotic ruler, a man who touched the lives of many people as a University lecturer both within Delta State, Nigerian and beyond. He was a distinguished Professor of Sociology,” he said.