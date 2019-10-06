Akpodiete Vows To Appeal Court Verdict Of APC N45m Presidential Nomination Fees

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirant in 2019 election and human right activist Barr. Christmas Akpodiete has vowed to appeal against Federal High Court judge verdict of N45m APC Presidential nomination fees.

Federal high court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Maha held that the Court has no jurisdiction to entertain matters bordering on the domestic affairs of political parties.

He said the issue of nomination fees is a domestic affair of political parties.

It would be recall the APC presidential Aspirant and human right activist Barr. Christmas Akpodiete has dragged President Buhari, APC and the AGF before the court last year prio- to the 2019 Presidential elections primaries over the high cost of the N45 million of nomination fees.

Speaking to journalist after the ruling on Friday in Abuja, Akpodiete affirmed that “As a minister in the temple of justice, I can not criticize the decision of His Lordship, and I also cannot take my grievances over the exorbitant and unconstitutional nomination fees to the market women in Oshodi Market in Lagos or Wuse market here in Abuja, I will approach the court of Appeal immediately and I believe I will get justice in the days ahead. I am confident that justice will be done at last and I shall wait for it patiently.

“We will not allow a group of political oligarchs to promote injustice and ridicule our courts and constitution. The guidelines of the political party is in conflict with the provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended in 2010, and section 1 (3) provides that any other law that is in conflict with the constitution must bow, he fumes”.

Also speaking with journalist, counsel to the aspirant said, “Our client have told us to Appeal the Federal high court decision immediately to the Appeal court, and I will not speak more than that” he said.

It can be recalled that many Nigerian felt disenfranchised when the ruling APC rolled out the nomination fees last year, Akpodiete said it was an attempt to keep middle class Nigerians in the box by the Rich Politicians, he said nobody in Nigeria earns that amount officially, and if it is allowed to fly will encourage tremendous corruption.