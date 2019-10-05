Delta 2023: Ibori Canvasses Support Of Other Tribes For Urhobo Governor

Share This





















Ibori who made the appeal yesterday while playing host to Delta Central Senatorial District Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders appealed to indigenes of Delta South Senatorial district, especially the Ijaw nation to allow Delta Central produce the next governor come 2023.While cautioning Urhobo political class against unpalatable words on other tribes of the State explained that the Urhobo position is to plead with other senatorial districts to support them because no senatorial district is an island.Hear him, “All Urhobos need do at the moment is to plead, beg other senatorial districts, ethnic groups and clans to support us.”He admonished all to toe this path in other not to put unnecessary pressure on the State governor and the Party.Others who spoke at the meeting include Prof Sam Oyovbaire, Chief Ighoyota Amori, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Chief A. P. Fovie and Chief Emmanuel Ono Okumagba among others toed the same line. They pleaded especially with social media handlers and influencers in Urhobo to be careful of their utterances, comments and be accommodative.In other to avoid unnecessary rumour of another meeting after the enlarged meeting, Chief James Onanefe Ibori in his wisdom, sat outside to exchange pleasantries to all, a development political analysts described as wise and attempt to be open to all the districts.