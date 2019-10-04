Amori Hails PDP Zonal Policy, Says Urhobos Alone Cannot Produce The Governor

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Delta State Commissioner for Education, Senator Ighoyota Amori has praised the wisdom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in rotating the Governorship position among the three senatorial districts of Delta State, stressing that no one ethnic group can produce the governor of Delta State without the support of others.

According to him, “The Urhobos alone can not make a Governor. That is a statement of fact. The three senatorial districts need each other before we can form a government hence the PDP adopted rotation as its strategy and will continue to abide by it. No one senatorial district or ethnic group can make it alone. The Urhobo Nation should continue to cooperate with other ethnic groups and be vigilant as an Urhobo man must be Governor come 2023.”

He also outlined PDP’s strategic interventions in developing the State since 1999.

Amori made the remarks on Tuesday in response to the inaugural public lecture by Urhobo Renaissance Movement delivered by Prof Joseph Abugu at the Petroleum Training Institute Conference Centre, Effurun, Delta State.

The lecture titled, ‘A renaissance in the Urhobo Nation and the quest for leadership’ indicted both the leadership of Delta State and Urhobo land over abysmal performance in youths employment, infrastructure development, rural electrification, education, boreholes and central water dispensing systems, rural/urban health care facilities and human capital development.

“When the PDP came into power in 1999, Delta State was in a State of comatose in terms of infrastructural development but the Chief James Onanefe Ibori led administration soon swung into action. Since then, every community in Urhobo land has received one developmental project or the other. The nomenclature of the Delta State University then was DELSU Abraka campus, DELSU Oleh campus and DELSU Anwai campus.

“As the Commissioner for Education, the right thing was done by having DELSU-Abraka with Oleh campus and Anwai campus with the establishment of world class University’s Teaching Hospital at Oghara. The four higher institutions at Oghara, Mosogar, Ozoro and Ogwashi-Uku are among the best in Nigeria today. Uvwie, Ughelli and Sapele received the highest road networks”, he declared.

Chief Amori further stated that the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration built on the PDP’s legacies, outlined other efforts of the PDP both at the Federal and State Governments, and the state has fared well under the PDP administrations.

“The constructions of Olomu, Ughoton-Omadino, Bomadi and Ephron-Otor bridges, Sapele and Warri stadium, dualization of Oghara-Sapele-Effurun-Warri, Asaba-Ozoro-Ughelli roads. The establishment of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun are all also to the PDP’s credit”, he added.

The Odidimandi of Africa said that though the PDP, is not perfect has done its bit since every development demand is in stages.

He praised the wisdom behind the PDP’s rotation in the governorship race in the state. Sen Amori revealed that,