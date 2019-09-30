Air Peace Begins Flights To Warri, Promises To Link Flight From Warri To PH,Abuja Soonest

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian largest carrier, Air Peace, has commenced flight operations from Lagos to Warri, in Delta state. The airline’s inaugural flight which took off from the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, Lagos on Friday touched down at the Osubi Airport, Warri at 11.15pm.

The ERJ 145 aircraft was piloted by Capt. Crosby Otobo and Senior First Officer Usman and was received by the ceremonial water salute by fire-fighters stationed at the airport.

Air Peace Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, explained that the airline was committed to achieving its ‘No City-Left-behind’ project. Onyema, represented by the Manager, Ground Operations, Air Peace, Mr Adeyemi Ayodeji, noted that Warri was the 16th city the airline was operating into in Nigeria.

“We want to assure our passengers that this is just the beginning. We have plans to introduce flights from Warri to Port Harcourt and also from Warri to Abuja,” he said.

The chairman said the airline operates into five regional locations in West Africa (Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia and Senegal) and had on July 5, 2019, began flight operations to Sharjah- Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

According to him, Mumbai in India and Guangzhou, China will soon come on board as part of the airline’s expansion on the international routes with its fleet of B777 aircrafts.

Receiving the airline’s officials were, Mr Paul Erugbenu, Chairman, Osubi Community and the Community Secretary, Comrade Williams Eyarunu, who thanked Air Peace for extending their operations to the airport. Our reporter reports that passengers onboard the inaugural flight who were gifted various items by Air Peace expressed delight with the development.