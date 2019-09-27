Isoko Born Dancehall Music Legend Of ” Danfo Drivers” Fame Passes On

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mad Melon of the popular dancehall group “Danfo Drivers “, is dead.

The Ajegunle born reggae Afro singer died in Lagos after battling with fever.He died on Wednesday.

It was learnt that Mad Melon died at Tolu Medical Center, a popular hospital in Olodi Apapa , Ajegunle, Lagos state.

Mad Melon with real name Oghenemaro Emeofa, a native of Isoko hailed from Delta State.

Mountain Black and Mad Melon made up the group Danfo Drivers and they had hits like Kpolongo, Iya Mi O , Sensimilla and Na God O amog others.

According to Facebook Post by friends and associates, the death of the ghetto artiste came as a shock to them.