Police Nab Fake Ned Nwoko’s Son In Port Harcourt

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A serial scammer faking as the son of Ned Nwoko, billionaire entrepreneur and frontline politician, has been nabbed by the police. Emmanuel O. Israel ( a.k.a Emzy), 21, posing as Emzy Ned Nwoko Jnr. was arrested in Mbiama, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State at his friend’s place after detectives painstakingly tracked him.

According to security sources at the Delta State police command, fake Nwoko, Emzy operated scam Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and emails to hoodwink the public and defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

Intelligence also revealed that the fake Nwoko’s son had kept physical contacts with several unsuspecting members of the public with dubious promises of securing financial deals and sundry favors for them, with intent to extort.

A native of Rivers State, he has no blood ties with Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, a man with famed moral standing and celebrated integrity.

The suspected fraudster was arrested in company with his sister, Miss Love Israel for criminal impersonation, conspiracy, defamation of character and conduct likely to threaten public peace. The suspects according to the police would soon be charged to court.