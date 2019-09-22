Over 100,000 Metric Tons Of Cargoes, 13 Ships To Hit Warri Port

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than 100,000 metric tons of both dry and wet cargoes will be received at the Warri ports signaling sustained business activities at the port, which has remained unpatronised in the past. Warri port appears to sustain the improved activity that set in July, as no less than 13 ships laden with over 100,000 metric tons of various cargoes, including fuel, fish and glass are expected to berth at the port this month.

According to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) data released on Wednesday, eight vessels carrying various goods are expected to hit the Warri port before the end of September, while five others are either awaiting berth at anchorage or Fairway Buoy.

Vessels billed for Warri port include 119-metre Gremio, loaded with 3,000 tons of Butane; Cansandra with 600 tons of tiles and glasses; Iver Action, which is laden with 3,348 tons of bitumen and Capela, carrying 1,593 tons of frozen fish.

NPA’s daily shipping position also showed that motor vessel, 182-metre Abiola will be bringing 12,000 tons of crude oil to Warri port; Ocean Gladiator is bringing 13,500 tons of PMS (petrol), while Matrix Ilu is also bringing 15,000 tons of PMS.

A container vessel, UAL is also expected to arrive Warri port this month, while St Nene laden with 10,000 tons of Automatic Gas commonly known as diesel. Vessels awaiting berth at anchorage are 175-metre Remi, 183-metre Igbinosa and Biskra who are laden with crude oil and bitumen.

According to the NPA statistics, a 130-metre ship, Notus is currently awaiting berth at the Fair Buoy, Warri port and is carrying at least, 7,100 tons of petroleum motor spirit (fuel). Warri Port is one commonly referred to as Delta Port by the NPA.

Hadiza Usman had said the reduction in sea piracy and security breaches in the Delta Ports area brought about the positive development.

Simeon Okeke, manager, Delta Ports, said the NPA had done replacement of the critical buoys that were critically missing, rehabilitation of port facilities, illumination of the port, the repossession and ejection of an illegal occupant from the trailer park, among others.

“In no distant future, towage services would be efficiently handled as the same had been given to a third party. Efforts are at a conclusive stage for the company to begin work. Documentation and payment processes have also been improved upon by the management through e-payment, e-SEN and Revenue Invoicing Management System,” Okeke said.

Daily Times