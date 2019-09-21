Delta: Police Recovers N200,000 From Mad Woman Who Hailed From Kiagbodo

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ekpan Police Divisional Headquarters in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State has recovered the sum of Two-Hundred Thousand Naira from a mentally challenged woman, Miss Regina Micah, DAILY POST reports.

It was learnt that the Police has also handed the said amount to her family.

Our correspondent reports that the Police led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ibok Asanaenyi acted on a tip-off that the woman was having a huge amount of money in her possession and that some hoodlums were trying to snatch it from her.

The DPO mobilized his men with the pragmatic Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Lawrence Ogoke to the scene and the woman was quickly taken to their custody.

After a thorough and rigorous investigation, the Police were able to locate the relatives of the woman at Kiagbodo community, the hometown of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.