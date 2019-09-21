Delta: Suspected Cultists Stab Delta Chief To Death In Udu Community

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected cultists during a clash on Thursday at about 8 pm stabbed one Chief Egolor Kolo to death in Ukpiovwin community, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is coming after the Udu Local Government Council imposed a dawn to dusk curfew in about six communities to check the menace of cult activities in Udu.

The curfew began on Wednesday, September 18.

DAILY POST reports that victim was rushed to a hospital where he gave up the ghost.

The Vice-Chairman of the Udu Council, Hon. Justice Iyasere said the curfew in the area was “partially” on, saying, ” the Delta State Police Command asked us to wait.”

Hon. Iyasere who was silent on the death of the deceased chief said policemen are still enforcing the curfew in the area.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer,DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, on Friday morning confirmed the report.

DSP Onovwakpoyeya said, “Yes, it is true.”