Tribunal Verdict: Onuesoke Congratulates Okowa, Says Ogboru Defeat Not Strange

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has congratulated Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his victory at the Delta State Governorship Tribunal over All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta State Governorship candidate Chief Great Ogboru.

Onuesoke whogave the congratulatory message at the premises of the Tribunal in Asaba, Ddelta State told newsmen by the sideline that Okowa’s victory over Ogboru is not strange because evident are bound that Dr Ifeanyi Okowa won the election squarely and fairly.

The PDP Chieftain who argued that the Tribunal’s verdict was a true reflection of the wishes of the people of Delta state, said Ogboru’s going to the tribunal was a waste of time, resources and could be term as academic exercise hence the masses have made their choice as reflected in the election.

According him, “With the Tribunal verdict, it is now obvious that Ogboru challenging the outcome of the election was a wild goose chase. The margin is too wide for any sane person to think of challenging it. Okowa won convincingly in twenty three out of twenty five local government areas, but lost marginally in two Local Government Areas. Well Ogboru going to Tribunal is not amazing because he is customized to challenging electoral victories in the past on allegations of being rigged out.”

Onuesoke maintained that the people of Delta State massively voted for the governor because he is a man that keeps his words and doesn’t reject a common man.

He stressed that the governor had laid a foundation by bringing up the youth into leadership which, according to him, indicates that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

Noting that the achievements of the governor in his first term of four years was responsible for his landslide victory over Ogboru, Onuesoke stated that his building of infrastructure has continued to attract investors to Asaba and other cities in Delta State thereby boosting the economy of the state.

“The testimony of the people as reflected in the election and confirmed by the Tribunal verdict is that the governor is doing well and you don’t change a winning team. Irrespective of the party, platform or affiliation, what is good is good. You can’t stop the people from believing or supporting what is good,” he affirmed.