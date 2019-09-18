Sapele Youths Demonstrate Against Yahoo-Yahoo, Corruption, Other Vices, Back EFCC

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Youths in Sapele and its environs on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 staged a peaceful protest in support of the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to rid Delta State and the entire country of cybercrimes and other forms of economic and financial crimes.

The youths under the aegis of “Save Sapele Group” in their hundreds carried banners and placards bearing various messages such as “Sapele Say No to Crime, Yahoo, Yahoo, Kidnapping and Internet Fraud.” Others carried placards with messages: “Say No to Corruption,” “Protect our Youths, Daughters and Sisters – Say No to Yahoo Yahoo ” “Say No to 419? and many more. They also wore T-shirts with inscriptions condemning internet fraud popularly known as yahoo yahoo.

The youths in their message said the protest was to condemned the activities of some misguided elements who engages in despicable activities such as internet fraud, cybercrimes and Kidnapping in Sapele. “We don’t want yahoo, Yahoo. We don’t want internet fraud, we say no to 419 and ritual killing”. They said Sapele Town was for commendable activities and not condemnable act or criminalities.

Today’s protest in support of the Commission is coming few days after some youths in the area staged a protest on Saturday, September 14, 2019, against operatives of the EFCC for arresting some suspected internet fraudster at their hideout in Sapele.

Asaba Metro