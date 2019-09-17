UWUU Lagos Chapter Celebrates Two Years Anniversary, Elects New EXCO

Share This





















The event which was rich in Urhobo cultural display had the presence of some notable dignitaries in Urhobo community.One of the notable personalities is the founding father and President General of the union, Mr. Akpesiri Amorhokpo, who came all the way from the United Kingdom to grace the occasion.While addressing the audience at the event held at LCCI hall, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos state, Akpesiri said he founded the group because he needed to change the orientation of people towards the Urhobos and the fact that there is other Urhobo union already doing that does not change anything.According to him, “The idea behind UWUU was basically the unity of the Urhobo nation and the orientation people have of the Urhobos generally. So I believe it is false and with UWUU we can redefine what people think about the Urhobos.“The same way we have so many tribes in Nigeria, we can also have so many Urhobo Unions. We are all Nigerians. UWUU is not here to dispute Urhobo progress Union (UPU). They are still the number one umbrella body and we are under them and loyal to them. We recognize them as our fathers and pray they remain united and show more leadership examples to us as well.“Next year we plan to visit the tomb of the founding father of UPU, Chief Mukoro Mowoe and pay our homage to him as well. We hope and want to work with UPU and any other Urhobo groups out there.”While speaking to Urhobotoday.com, the newly elected chairperson of the union, Mr. Joshua Omonemu, expressed his pleasure at the response of the Urhobos to the union so far and shared their aims and objectives.“The response has been overwhelming so far, for a group which is relatively new, we had a very warm welcome from the Urhobos because we mean well, and even today we are expecting notable personalities.“In Lagos, United Kingdom, UAE and other countries we are well recognized and this says a lot for a group that is just starting out and made up of largely young people. We are just a group of anxious and well meaning Urhobos ready to put a smile and help each other.“Our aims and objectives can be put into one word, which is Urhobo. Anything that will make Urhobo tribe and language to grow and move forward is what we are after. We have challenge of the language not being spoken enough and going into extinction. One of our major roles is to make sure that Urhobo culture and language does not diminish instead it progresses and we will take it to the next level that sums up everything we are doing, the progress of Urhobo,” he stated.The Osu R’ Urhobo Of Lagos, Chief. Vincent Ahwi, who graced the occasion with other Urhobo chiefs resident in Lagos had nothing but good words to say about the union,“This is my first time to hear about them and I am here to honor them because they are out here to show love and re-ignite Urhobo tradition. The organization is nice and they will go far in spreading the Urhobo gospel,” he said.Also present at the occasion was President of UPU Ikeja branch, Chief Isaac Nakpodia who in strongly believe that UWUU is doing a great work and will go far in their endeavour because they are loyal to the senior unions like UPU and loyal enough to learn.The newly elected executive members of UWUU Lagos chapter are .Chairman, Mr Joshua Omonemu, Vice Chairman, Mrs Beatrice Okreghe, Secretary 1, Mrs. Onoriode Owu, Secretary 2, Mrs Rume Emuoma, First Speaker (Otota), Mr. Arusuare Samuel, Second Speaker (Otota 2), Mr John Odiete, Treasurer, Miss Onome Yaya, Financial Secretary, Mr Bernard Oteheri and Public Relation Officer, Mrs Anita Smart Akponegware.Others are Lega Adviser, Barr. Francis Itefue, First Organising Secretary, Mrs Oghenekevwe Helen Emeruwa, Second Organising Secretary, Mr Goddey Johnson Ohwoharohwo, Protocol Officer, Mr Onome Ese, First Welfare Officer, Chief (Mrs) Edirin Okpako Orhoro, Second Welfare Secretary, Mr Obie Oghenetega Leonard and Auditor, Mrs Ufuoma Agboghoroma