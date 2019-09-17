Delta: Popular Senior Advocate Of Nigeria(SAN) Abducted In Asaba

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Chika Onyemenam, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria was kidnapped by the gunmen in Asaba, the capital of Delta state on Saturday.

A member of the lawyer’s firm, Chika Onyemenam, and Associates confirmed the abduction of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

It was learned that the family of the abducted are in communication with the abducted and his abductors, the Lawyer was quoted to have revealed.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Delta chapter, in a statement, confirmed the abduction and urged security agencies to quickly intervene and rescue its abducted member.

“The Nigerian Bar Association, Asaba Branch is deeply saddened by the abduction of CHIKE ONYEMENAM, SAN on Saturday 14th September, 2019? the statement reads.

“This is one case too many. The Branch condemns in its entirety kidnap of its member and calls on all the security agencies to immediately swing into action to ensure his safe and early rescue or release from the hands of his lawless and evil abductors.

“We call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to rejig and restructure the nation’s security architecture and infrastructure to ensure its effectiveness in addressing the activities of criminals in our society.

“This ugly trend of incessant abduction of persons, especially Legal Practitioners must stop and these heartless criminals brought to justice. And if they cannot be brought to justice, justice should be brought to them.

“We cannot continue this way or allow this ugly state of affairs to continue unabated.

“We therefore also call on the Governor of Delta State, Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Delta State to immediately rise up to the occasion and do all within their means to ensure the safety of lives and properties in Asaba in particular and Delta State in general.

“We pray God for the safe and early release of our revered Bar leader from the hands of his abductors. God save us all.”

A member of the lawyer’s firm confirmed that: “His Family are in communication with him and his abductors and would appreciate if we all would let them take the lead and manage this issue.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command is yet to make any statement regarding the abduction at press time.