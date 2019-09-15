Delta: Court Convicts Ukwani Councilor Over N2.7m Fraud

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Court of jurisdiction sitting in Ukwuani local government Area of Delta State on Friday convicted Mr. Ajede Afred, the current supervisory Councilor of Health of Ukwani Local government over N2.7 million fraud.

The jailed Delta Councilor who was charged on two count charge of obtaining money under false pretense and other fraudulent related offence was found guilty to the two count charge. He was thereafter convicted for twelve months with no option of fine and N200,000 respectively and was sent to Ogwashi-uku maximum prison.

According to investigations by our correspondent, the convicted Councilor swindled a Benin based business mogul cum philanthropist, Chief Dele Omenogor with pretense to own a piece of land situated at Ukwuani local government Area of Delta State where he took the business based man, Dele Omenogor to unknowing to the victim that he was no longer the owner of the said piece of land where he defrauded him to the tune of N2.7 million.

It was not clear if the convicted Delta Councilor would appeal the jugdement but dependable sources confirmed to our that he was already cooling off at Ogwashi-uku maximum prison.

Environmental Reporter