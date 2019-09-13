Okowa’s Alleged Sexual Relationship With Mrs.Joan Mrakpor May Tear Delta PDP Apart

Share This

























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The hope of Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) retaining the position of the state governor in 2023 seems to be hanging in the balance as Mrs Joan Markpor, alleged Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s secret lover and wife of Delta State Attorney General, Peter Mrakpor is demanding for her husband to be given the party’s governorship ticket in 2023.

Her alleged secret love affair and demand which had become public among the party chieftains in the state is already creating acrimony among chieftain of the party who are already strategizing in decamping from the party enmass and pinching their loyalties with the All Progressive Party (APC) in the state come 2023

Report monitored in Pointblanknews.com revealed that Okowa was already dating Mrs. Joan Mrakpor while he was Commissioner under the administration of James Ibori, adding that they both enjoyed each other’s company and Grand Hotel, Asaba, was the usual love nest at the time she was married to a popular Abuja based journalist.

The report alleged that hotel staff at the Grand Hotel, Asaba, confirmed the activities of Okowa and Mrs. Mrakpor and gave the online medium a graphic details of how Okowa and his lover frequented the hotel few years back while enjoying each other’s company.

The staff equally alleged that Peter Mrakpor whom Okowa’s mistress married, stayed at the Grand Hotel for months and was seen with her several nights, stressing that Mrs. Mrakpor’s first marriage crashed because of her adulterous lifestyle.

Despite that she later married a medical doctor and because she found it hard to end her relationship with Okowa, her second marriage also crashed, pointblanknews.com findings reveal.

Okowa, according to people who knew the two lovers was alleged to have used his influence to secure Mrs. Mrakpor a seat at the Delta State Assembly in 2007.

A source who claimed he was aware of the alleged intimate relationship between Okowa and Joan Mrakpor said before the election’s tribunal in 2007, she met Peter Mrakpor, a lawyer who was married and had his family in Lagos.

“She engaged Peter for her tribunal matters, moved him from Lagos to Asaba, housed him at the Grand Hotel, Asaba, from where they both started a love affair. While the love affair between the lawmaker and the lawyer was on, she was still in a relationship with Okowa. Her then lawyer and lover, Peter Mrakpor, lost his marriage and swiftly married the Delta Lawmaker,” our source alleged, adding that despite the marriage, Okowa and Mrs. Mrakpor continued under the cover of the night in their love nests in Asaba, Abuja and Lagos where they meet.

He alleged that Mrs. Mrakpor used her relationship with Okowa to influence a lot of appointments in the state including making her husband the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Delta State. And she has continued to peddle that influence in what insiders say sometimes offends the first lady, Dame Edith Okowa.

Our source revealed that the present controversy is that she is now demanding that the 2023 Governorship ticket be handed to her husband who is from Ughelli South since it would be the turn of the Delta Central to produce the next Governor. Her move have now angered the PDP in the state with the Ibori political family threatening a showdown.

Caught in the middle, Governor Okowa, according to sources, have not been able to calm already tensed nerves and some top PDP members are threatening to back an All Progressive Congress.

How Okowa will be able to maneuver and convince Delta PDP Chieftains mostly the Urhobos who felt it is their turn to produce the state governor on his alleged lover’s demand will determine the success of the party in the state come 2023.