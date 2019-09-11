Buhari Thrashes Atiku At Presidential Tribunal

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY-President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress has floored the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate for the February 23, 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal, in a judgment reads by its Chairman, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that Buhari was validly elected as president.

In the judgment delivered in Abuja on Wednesday, the Tribunal said: “In the final result, and I have come to the conclusion, which is inevitable and unavoidable, that the petitioners have not proved any of the grounds of the petition in paragraph 15 of the petition.

“This petition is accordingly and hereby dismissed in its entirety.”