Delta APC Chieftains Defend Okumagba’s Appointment, Describe Him As Staunch Party Member

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The duo of Mr Mike Okumagba, the Delta State House of Assembly Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, Warri South Constituency 2, in the 2019 General Election and Comrade Edafe Onokpite, Youth Leader of the party in Okpe Local Government Area have both risen in defense of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba as not only APC leader, but Strong Pillar” of the party in Warri South Local Government Area.

In a separate interviews with newsmen in Warri in a.reaction to the publication by a group known as Coalition Of Delta South APC “on page 26,Wenesday,11,2019, Vanguard Newspaper saying that Olorogun Benard Okumagba is not an APC member and since he is from the Urhobos that are seen as minority in Delta South Senatorial District he ought not to be appointed as Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC hence Isoko, Itsekiri and Ijaw are the dominate groups in the Senatorial District

Disputing the claim, Mr Mike Okumagba said Olorogun Bernard Okumagba is indeed a strong pillar and leader of APC who was fully on ground mobilizing people during the 2019 general elections to vote for the APC, adding that his action contributed to large extent led to his victory which he is presently challenging in the court and that of others as well.

According to him,.”Chief Bernard Okumagba has been a leader of the APC since three years ago.He was on ground physically during the last general elections and contributed financially towards the success of the party.. He played his role as a leader which led to my victory which I am presently challenging today in the court.”

” It is wickedness for some people who claimed they are APC members in Delta South Senatorial District not to acknowledge Olorogun Bernard Okumagba who has spent his resources and time to build the party just because they are envious of his appointment as MD of NDDC”

On the argument that Urhobos have Deputy President of the Senate and Minister of State , he stated that such argument does not suppose to arise.

“ Yesterday Uduaghan was Governor, Engr Tuoyor was EDP, NDDC.As it stand Senator James Manager an Ijaw man is representing Delta South, Don’t forget that the immediate past representative of Delta State in the board of NDDC was Dr Ogaga Ifowodo an Isoko man, Even now another Isoko man Jones Erhue is already in again. So where is the Urhobos of Delta South,? He queried.

He explained that the Urhobos who are majority in Warri South Local Government have suffered a lot of marginalization.

“If Mr President who has the power to appoint whoever he wants graciously appointed an Urhobo man who he believes is qualify in order to balance the equation and to spread dividends of democracy to the long marginalized Urhobos of Delta South Senatorial District what is wrong with that, ” he stated.

On his part, Comrade Edafe Onokpite was straight to the point by first asking those protesting the appointment of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba to first show the world as ethnic groups the results of their votes cast for President Buhari.

“If they cannot do that they should remain silent forever. Urhobod gave President Buhari the 218,000,00 he got from Delta State. I challenge them to show me their prove, ” he argued.

The APC Youth Leader said he is not aware that APC has a lot followers and that if those agitating today really voted and worked for the party,”We would have won the Governorship Election as well.”

He testified that during the election, he knew the role people like Olorogun Bernard Okumagba played.

“It is good to reward those who worked for the success of the party without sentiment. If we have two of his type in his area, I know what the party would have been by now. He assisted the party a lot during the general elections. You don’t disclose everything in the public. Olorogun Okumagba is a force to be reckoned with in APC,” he maintained.

He concluded by calling the Coalition For Delta South APC to show their contributions to the success of the party in their wards and LGAs.

“If they cannot do that, then this food is ready group should shut up forever because I do not think they are APC members in. the first place. If they are, they should have known that Olorogun Bernard Okumagba is a pillar in APC.

“Olorogun Bernard Okumagba is indeed one of the Leaders of the party who was nominated as one of the three National Delegates along side with Chief Mrs Mary Obruche and Mr Tosan Awani who represented Warri South Local Government Area in Abuja St the APC National Conversation in Abuja,” he affirmed.