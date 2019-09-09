BEDC To Kick Start Provision Of Meters To Asaba, Warri Residence

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)- The Benin Electricity Distribution Company has announced the immediate start of the metering process for residents of Asaba and Warri environs in Delta State.

The company vowed to ensure that the customers were enumerated to enable those without meters benefit from the ongoing Meter Asset Provider.

The Managing Director of BEDC, Mrs Funke Osibodu, who disclosed this while speaking in Asaba said, the recruitment of new and additional workforce, as well as training of staff in the company, was critical to improving service delivery to the consumers.

While urging customers across Ondo, Delta, Edo and Ekiti States franchise to be ready for meter roll-out program, Osibodu said the metering program in Asaba would take off within the month, even as she reiterated that a new tariff regime will commence as from next year

She urged those with issues and complaints to take advantage of existing complaints redress mechanisms put in place by the management to sort out the complaints.

