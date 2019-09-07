Delta South Senate: Uduaghan Beats James Manager At Tribunal

Share This

























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba on Saturday sacked Senator James Manager as the senator representing Delta South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Recall that the Tribunal in an earlier sitting presided over by Justice C. O Onyeabo on Wednesday, August 19 reserved judgement in the petition filed by the immediate governor of the state and the senatorial candidate (Delta South) of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 National Assembly election, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan against Senator James Manager of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

Uduaghan through his counsel Thomson Okpoko (SAN) had complained before the tribunal that the election was marred by irregularities and urged the tribunal to cancel the election and order for a fresh election.

He told the tribunal that the petitioners have been able to prove their case and urged the tribunal to cancel the senatorial election which declared James Manager winner.