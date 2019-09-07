Tribunal Affirms Omo-Agege’s Election, Srikes Out Oboro, PDP’s Petition

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State, has affirmed the election victory of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly elections.

The tribunal declared that the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Hon. Evelyn Oboro for the Delta Central Senatorial election lacked merit and it was subsequently dismissed.

Oboro’s four prayers including seeking the tribunal to declare her as the winner of the election were struck out by the panel members.

