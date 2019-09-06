Bruce Onobrekpeya, Alli Baba, Others For Urhobo World United Union Anniversary In Lagos

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Bruce Obomeyoma Onobrakpeya is a Nigerian printmaker, painter and sculptor and Renowned omedian, Atunyota Akpobome, Alias Alibaba are among Urhobo Urhobo elites expected at the annual anniversary of Urhobo World United Union (UWUU) annual anniversary.

Other great urhobo indigenes equally expected at the maiden event of the association founded by Akpesiri Emorhokpor Gcfr are Osu R’ Urhobo Of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwi and his Chiefs, Opa Williams, Fred Amata, Blessing Agofure, Zeb Ejiro,Mudi Africa, Victor Eriabie, Ot’ega Emerhor, Francis Okumagba and Richard Mofe Damijo among others.

The event will hold on Thursday, September 14th, 2019 from 12noon prompt at Hall 3, Second Floor LCCI, Bola Tinubu Way, Beside Marwa/MKO Garden, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement signed by UWUU Publicity Coordinator, Goddey Johnson made available to Urhobotoday.com said the association which has branches in Abuja, Delta, Port Hacourt, Benin, Dubai and United States use the event to educate Urhobo indigenes about the association,

Organize exhibition to showcase their works, commend and celebrate illustrious sons and daughters of Urhobo land for their diligence and hard work and adopt a theme for the event called: “PROUDLY URHOBO.”

The statemen which said it will use the opportunity to honour great Urhobo indigenes in Nigeria urged attendees to dress in full Urhobo natïve attire.