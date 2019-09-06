Revealed: Okowa Pays N200m Ransom To Free Kidnapped Sister-In-Law

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODA)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowo of Delta State paid a whooping N200million ransom to free his sister-in-law who was kidnapped more than a week ago in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, a security source revealed.

Pointblanknews.com revealed that Unknown gunmen had allegedly kidnapped the younger sister to wife of Delta State Governor. Elizabeth, younger sister to Dame Edith, was allegedly accosted by a gang of young men at Temple Clinic junction, along Awai road near Government House, Asaba and taken away in a waiting vehicle.

The medium revealed that since her kidnap, Government and security officials have been negotiating with the kidnappers who were said to have demanded for N500million.

“They demanded N500million after the kidnap and after much negotiation and pleading they insisted they won’t take anything less N200million,” a security source familiar with the issue told Pointblanknews.com.

According to the source, there was an initial reluctance to pay the sum but for the threat from the kidnappers, the Governor and his family caved in and made the sum available.

It was gathered that the ransom payment has been kept a top secret. No Government official can speak on the matter.

