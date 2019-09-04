Delta: 28 Vehicles Batteries Stolen Under Watch Of Vigilante In Warri

Share This























LAGOS SEPETMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY) -Thieves have vandalised about 32 vehicles and stole 28 car batteries on Osaigbovo Street, near the Marine Quarters in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred on Sunday when vigilantes were keeping watch in the area.

It was learnt that the former vigilante leader in the area, Mr Benemor Efe, aka Owene, was among those whose car batteries were stolen.

In a chat with Southern City News in Warri, Efe said, “They were not even afraid. They stole my car battery. We are not safe if these thieves could steal 28 batteries in the presence of vigilantes, who guard the area in one night.”

Describing the incident as an organised crime, Efe added that he went to the ‘B’ Police Division in Warri to report the incident on Monday.

“Despite reporting the matter, the police have not taken action. They have not invited the Marine Quarters vigilante Chairman, Emmanuel Akpore, or detain any member of the vigilante group up till now,” he stated.

Efe, who is currently providing security in Edjeba, Nupe line in the Igbudu Market, Osamede Street, Don-Pat Hotels and Ajamimogha Road, expressed anger over the development.

He called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to unmasking those behind the crime.

Punch