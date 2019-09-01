NDDC: N’ Delta Group Okays Appointment of Bernard Okumagba As MD, Commends Buhari

Share This





















In a statement at the weekend signed by its President, Mr Yede Gerke the group congratulated Olorogun Bernard Okumagba on his appointment, saying that he will not disappoint the people of the oil-rich Niger Delta RegionWhile describing the appointment of Olorogun Okumagba, who was also a former Commissioner for Economic Planning in Delta State as well deserved, the UFFND stated that the new NDDC Managing Director is tested and trusted and has distinguished himself both in private and public life.According to the group; “We want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, a renowned technocrat as the new Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The President did not make a mistake in his choice of the new Managing Director of the Commission. He is very capable and he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duty”.” We want to make it clear here that it is the turn of oil-rich Delta State to produce the Managing Director of the Commission and the President did the right thing by picking the Managing Director from Delta State and so those from Bayelsa State kicking against Delta State producing the Managing Director should join forces with the NDDC Managing Director to chart a new path for the overall development of the Region. Olorogun Bernard Okumagba knows the pains of the people of the region and he is more than qualified for the position of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission”, the group stated.The group also said; “Olorogun Bernard Okumagba is determined to tackle the numerous challenges facing the region and so we should all give him the needed support because he cannot do it all alone, together we can do it better and make the Region the envy of others and the new Managing Director will not let us down , he should be supported as soon as he hit the ground running.“He has never failed in any given assignment and the issues affecting the Region are very dear to him and we know that he will address them to the betterment of all. We therefore urge all Stakeholders to give him maximum support”, UFFND added.