Delta: NNPC Debunks Reports Of Otu-Jeremi Pipeline Explosion

LAGOS SEPETMBER 1ST -(URHOBOTODAY )Malam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has debunked reports of an explosion on the Abura Crude Trunk line, operated by the Corporation.

This was contained in a statement signed by NNPC spokesperson, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ughamadu said Kyari faulted the reports shortly after teeing off the 2019 NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament in Benin City.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there were alleged media reports that the pipeline, situated at Otu-Jeremi town in Ughelli, Delta, was engulfed in flames.

The facility is NNPC’s Upstream subsidiary, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

Kyari described the incident as a mere rupture on one of the corporation’s pipeline, which would be fixed within three days.

“It was not an explosion. It was a rupture on one of our pipelines. Our team of engineers have since moved to site. In three days, we should be able to fix it.

“We have since contained the spill coming out of that pipeline. There was no fire anywhere on the pipeline. So there is no cause for alarm,” Kyari said.

The GMD assured the public that the incident would have no negative impact on power supply; and called on host communities to disregard the rumour and go about their normal activities.

He also stated that the Upstream Golf Tournament at Benin , would avail members of staff of various operations of the Corporation, the opportunity to work and maintain a healthy lifestyle through the game of golf.

“Our operations require the support of all stakeholders to succeed.

“We see our relationship with Benin Golf Club as very crucial in helping us achieve our key targets of growing production, increasing the nation’s reserves and ensuring lasting peace in the Niger Delta,” he noted

Earlier, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, the Captain, Benin Golf Club, stated that that the NNPC had an age-long relationship with the Club in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility policy.

“We are very honoured to have the GMD coming down here to tee off this year’s tournament even though he has a very tight schedule.

“We are very pleased and we hope this relationship continues for years to come,’’ Eradiauwa was quoted in the statement as saying.

More than 200 golfers across Nigeria are expected to participate in this year’s tournament, where there will be commissioning of some projects executed by the NNPC at the Benin Golf Course. (NAN)