UPU Leader, Taiga Urges Support For Okumagba, Other Members Of New NDDC Board

LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun (Dr.) Moses Oghenerume Taiga, President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, has urged all Ethnic Nationalities in the Niger-Delta nay South-South Region to support the newly-constituted Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to succeed, even as he expressed confidence that Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, newly-appointed NDDC Managing Director, would meet the yearnings and expectations of his office.

The UPU helmsman, while congratulating Olorogun Bernard Okumagba and Prophet Jones Erue, on their appointments into the NDDC Board as Managing Director and Commissioner representing Delta State, respectively, he appealed to all the Ethnic nationalities in the mandate areas of the NDDC “to support and cooperate fully with the new Board of the NDDC to enable it succeed.

”We can all do that by eschewing unnecessary rivalry, politics and any form of distractions, but to collectively work and contribute towards the success of the Board so that our region can enjoy the much-needed growth and development,” he stated.

According to Olorogun Moses Taiga, “We are confident that Olorogun Bernard Okumagba will perform creditably well in office and meet the expectations of the Niger Delta and Nigerians, in general. Bernard Okumagba is not only an experienced technocrat and intellectual, but is a Child of Chief Daniel Okumagba, who was pioneer Chairman of Ajaokuta Steel Complex and one of the most patriotic, courageous and finest breeds of the Urhobo Nation that ever lived. Bernard was raised in the Urhobo tradition of truth, equity, courage, integrity, liberation and passion for excellence, among others, which his legendary father truly epitomised in his lifetime. This gives us confidence that as Managing Director of the interventionist agency; he will do no less and contribute greatly to the growth and development of the Niger Delta, and Nigeria.

“The UPU and the entire Urhobo Nation are praying for him to succeed in office, and we will give him all the support as he delivers on the mandate of his office. We congratulate him, Prophet Jones and other members of the newly-constituted Board of the NDDC on their appointments, just as we thank His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President & Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for appointing our son into this exalted office.”