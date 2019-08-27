Bernard Okumagba Emerges As New NDDC Managing Director

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 16-man new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, with Dr. Pius Odubu from Edo State as the chairman and Bernard Okumagba of Delta State as the Managing Director.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, on behalf of the SGF, however, said that the appointment was subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The statement said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand over to the most senior director in the Commission.

“The chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are, by this release, invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, September 2, 2019 for proper documentation and briefing.

“They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification.”

Others are Otobong Ndem from Akwa Ibom, who was appointed as the Executive Director, Projects, Maxwell Okoh from Bayelsa State;, Jones Erue from Delta State; Victor Ekhatar from Edo State; Joy Nunieh from Rivers State; Nwogu Nwogu from Abia State; Theodore Allison from Bayelsa State; Victor Antai from Akwa Ibom State; Maurice Effiwatt from Cross River State; Olugbenga Elema from Ondo State; Uchegbu Kyrian from Imo State; and Aisha Muhammed from Kano State representing North-West area on the board.

From Adamawa State, President Buhari appointed Ardo Zubairu to represent the North-East; while Badmus Mutalib was appointed from Lagos State to represent the South-West region on the NDDC board.