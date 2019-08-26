Urhobos In Lagos Hail Lagos Governor Over Appointment Of Their Kinsman, Egube

Share This





















The ceremony which took place at the seat of Power – Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja was very colourful and lively. It was attended by people from all works of life. The physical presence of the UPU Presidents ,the Osu R’Urhobo and energetic, agile and supportive youth under the leadership of Chief Austin Ojameruaye added so much beauty and shine to the occasion. The solidarity and moral support their presence generated was highly appreciated by their son, honorable Sam Egube.The Urhobo nation praised the Executive Governor for making his Cabinet such an inclusive one by accommodating some other tribes other than the main indigenous Yourubas. This unique gesture is wonderful and worthy of emulation by other Governors in the country which will not only encourage a broad-based development but also stimulate the much desired unity in the country. They advised that this detribalised attitude should continue even in the area of job creation and employment program of this administration.In a small reception held in honour of the new Commissioner, Sam Egube that day at Alausa, the Osu R’Urhobo appealed to all Urhobo sons and daughters in Lagos to be united in line with the UPU’s motto – Unity is Strength – and to be law abiding citizens of the State. He also advised their son, Sam Egube to be a good ambassador of the Urhobo Nation by being loyal, disciplined,hard working and diligent in his duties. That a character of this nature will attract more opportunities for the Urhobos in future. The OSU R’ URHOBO IV of Lagos State, who is also the chairman South-South traditional Rulers Council Lagos, further thank Gov. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, the South- South people Forum Lagos and the APC Lagos for listening to their request.It was indeed a memorable and history making occasion for the Urhobos in particular and the South South indigenes in Lagos .