Published On: Fri, Aug 23rd, 2019

James Ibori’s Pregnant Wife Denied Entry Into United States



LAGOS AUGUST 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Senami, the wife of former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori, has been denied entry into the United States of America.
The heavily pregnant Senami Sosu flew to the USA in the 8th month of her pregnancy to have her child but was refused entry into the US on arrival.
She was reportedly turned back with no reason given to her during the Point of entry (POE), a situation she could not save despite various calls placed to the US embassy and diplomatic figures from Nigeria.
Sources reveal she booked another flight that took her to London, where she had her baby who will not be a UK citizen, as the laws do not acknowledge citizenship by birth like US, Canada or Brazil.
With this turn back, she is the first public casualty of the yet to be established law of the Trump administration, seeking to abolish citizenship by birth in the US.

