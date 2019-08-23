EFCC Apprehends 10 ‘Yahoo Boys’ With Charms In Sapele

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Sapele, Delta State, have apprehended 10 suspected internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys.

The arrest followed intelligence received by the commission.

The suspects were idenfied as Abuwa Marvis, Ikpasa Efe, Abraham Idede, Maye Edefeose, Ovie Akpojevuehe and Akpotor Okeoghene.

Others included Abuwa Jeffery, Ehirouture Precious, Best Lucky and Lucky Desmond.

A statement by the commission on Thursday listed Items recovered from them as laptop computers, mobile phones, flash drives, internet modems and charms (voodoo).

The commission also recovered a Toyota Venza from one of the suspects.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” it added.