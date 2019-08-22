Onuesoke: Elevation Of Ovie Success Is Symptom Of Several Okowa’s Youths Empowerment Programme

Share This





















Ossai , who was appointed by Governor Okowa as Political Aide in 2015 to 2019 at the age of 23 has been elevated by the governor to Special Assistant on Special Duties.Addressing journalists in Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke pointed out he was not surprise by the Governor’s elevation Ovie Success stressed that since Okowa assumed office one of his principles is geared towards formulated policies, programmes and projects aimed at addressing youth development, unemployment and restiveness in the state.Describing Ovie Success as one of the symptoms of Okowa’s youth empowerment programme in Delta State, Onuesoke said, “The case of Ovie Success is one among majority.”According to him, Beside giving appointments to scores of youths in Delta State, Okowa’s believe in the youths as the bedrock for socio-economic development of the Delta state resulted in the transformation of no fewer than forty thousand unemployed youths into owners of businesses and employers of labour via the Okowa’s job creation scheme.He recalled that just early this year, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa inducted 1,180 youths for six months training towards job creation, adding that the inductees have under gone skills in catering, event management, beauty services, agricultural production, agricultural processing, food packaging, tiling, plumbing and electrical installations, among others.Onuesoke maintained that with the encouragement and empowerment of youths in the state, the Governor had taking the youths out of the street and equally reduced crime rate in Delta State.“What is happening in Delta State right now is that most of these youths empowered by the Governor have become employers of labour in the state there taking majority of the youths who would have become manace to the society out of the street. This had gone a long way in reducing crime rate in Delta State,” he stated.