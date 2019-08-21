Steer Clear Of Delta, Okowa’s Security Aide Warns Criminals

Share This

























LAGOS AUGUST 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Criminals such as sea pirates, violent herdsmen, cultists and others have been urged to steer clear of Delta State for their own good.

The warning came from the Senior Special Assistant on Security to Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Comrade Ezekiel Daniel, at his maiden press briefing after his appointment in Warri, Delta State.

He said given the worrisome surge in different shades of criminal activities in various parts of the state, the state government would soon inaugurate special task forces to stem each of the identified crimes.

Comrade Daniel, who thanked Okowa for his appointment, said with the task forces in place to complement the efforts of other security agencies, pirates’ frequent attacks on commercial transporters and residents of riverside from Warri to Burutu routes, to Agge Delta boundaries and from Warri to Escravos, to Warri North Rivers would be dealt with.

He added that the menace of drug abuse, cultism and violent herdsmen attacks, which have destroyed nightlife in towns and communities of the state, would be checkmated by the various task forces that would soon be inaugurated by the state government.

“I want to assure the riverside dwellers and travellers in the state that the state government would soon roll out waterways patrol which may finally put an end to pirates attacks as being experienced today.

“We are assuring Deltans that the security apparatus will do more to address this menace.

“It is our warning that those persons who are into such criminal activities should repent now, because anyone caught may be jailed for life.

“The people’s governor, Dr. Okowa will soon inaugurate special team of security men to tackle the menace of street cultism and other related vices,” he mooted.

He, however, urged Deltans to continue to support Governor Okowa’s administration to arrive at a most prosperous, secure and peaceful Delta State for all. (Nigerian Tribune)