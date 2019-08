Urhobo Indigene, Egube Assigned Portfolio Of Economic Planning and Budget In Lagos

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday inaugurated his cabinet at the Lagos Secretariat, Alausa.Those inauguted include an Urhobo indigene from Uvweru in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State, Mr Sam Egube who was appointed as Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget.Members of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs led by Chief Vincent Ahwi Osu R’Urhobo of Lagos were at the inauguration venue at Alausa, Lagos to commensurate with him.Below is the list of the commissioners, special advisers and their portfolios anaugurated along with Mr Egube.:COMMISSIONERSCommissioner for Finance -Mr. Rabiu Olowo OnaolapoCommissioner for Education -Mrs. Folashade AdefisayoCommissioner for Health -Prof. Akin AbayomiCommissioner for Fiscal Planning and Urban Development -Dr. Idris SalakoCommissioner for Water Resources and Environment -Mr. Tunji BelloCommissioner for Information and Strategy -Mr. Gbenga OmotosoCommissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA -Mrs. Bolaji DadaCommissioner Energy and Natural Resources -Mr. Lere OdusoteCommissioner for Transportation -Dr. Frederic OladeindeCommissioner for Agriculture -Mr. Gbolahan LawalCommissioner for Housing -Moruf Akinderu FataiAttorney General and Commissioner for Justice -Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)Commissioner for Science and Technology -Mr. Hakeem FahmCommissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension -Mrs. Ajibola PonnleCommissioner for Works and Infrastructure -Engr. Aramide AdeyoyeCommissioner for Youth and Social Development -Mr. Segun DawoduCommissioner for Home Affairs -Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-YusufCommissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs -Mrs. Yetunde ArobiekeCommissioner for Commerce and Industry -Mrs. Lola AkandeCommissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture -Mrs. Olufunke AdeboluCommissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations -Dr. Wale Ahmed