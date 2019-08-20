Urhobo Youths Urge Buhari To Appoint Isoko Indigene As MD Of NDDC

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Youths Empowerment Front, UYEF has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a financially committed, trustworthy and loyal member of All Progressives Congress APC from Isoko Nation as the next Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC for the purpose of fair-play and equity.

Coordinator of the group, Comrade Peter A. Akpotu, told newsmen yesterday in Warri, that since Urhobo nation had gotten the Deputy Senate President in person of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and a Minister, Barr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), it is only fair that Isoko Nation be given the Managing Director of NDDC.

According to him, “In Delta State, from OMPADEC to present NDDC, four ethnic tribes of Anioma, Itsekiri, Urhobo and Ijaw had produced Chairmen, Managing Directors, Executive Directors respectively, but the Isoko Nation has not produced or occupied any of such positions. This is pure injustice and total marginalization of Isoko people and we believe that our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari will correct the injustice by appointing the next Managing Director of NDDC from Isoko nation.

” Between 1987-1992, Professor Eric Opia ( Anioma) was Chairman of OMPADEC. In 1992, Admiral Preston Omatsola ( Itsekiri) was Chairman of OMPADEC. Between 2001-2003, Engr. Godwin Omene ( Urhobo) was MD of NDDC. In 2003-2006, Senator Emmanuel Agwariavwodo ( Urhobo) was MD of NDDC. In 2008, Late Pastor P. Z Aginighan ( Ijaw) was EDFA and Acting MD. Mrs. Osato Areyinka (Itsekiri) was MD in 2009, and Lambert Konboye (Ijaw) was EDFA, Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli (Itsekiri) was EDP, and presently Engr. Samuel Adjogbe was EDP, and Acting EDP”

Akpotu maintained that of the five tribes in Delta state namely, Urhobo, Isoko, Itsekiri, Ijaw and Anioma, only the Isoko tribe is yet to produce neither the Chairman, Managing Director or Executive Director of NDDC, adding that the other tribes should in the spirit of oneness and equity wholeheartedly support the Isoko tribe to produce the next MD of NDDC

” It will be interesting to reveal and to inform President Muhammadu Buhari that Isoko Nation had maintained uninterrupted crude oil production for the past 40 years.

“More so, the Isoko Nation has the highet oil production quantum presently in Delta State, therefore, Isoko should produce next MD of the NDDC as stipulated in 2 (2) and 12 (1)c of the NDDC Act, 2000,” the group stated.