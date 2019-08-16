Omirhobo Foundation Condemns Buhari’s Attack On Media, Demands Release Of Journalists

Share This





















The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omorhobo made available to Urhobotoday.com condemned in strong term attempt by the Nigeria President to deprive its citizens the opportunity of freedom of expression by harassing, intimidating, brutalizing , arrest and unlawful detention of members of the Nigerian Press and Nigerian Citizens.The Foundation therefore demands the unconditional and immediate release of those incarcerated in cells spread all over the country.The Group argued that Nigeria democracy make no sense without a vibrant, free and neutral media which is the spinal cord of every democracy, adding that Nigerian media is supposed to be an unbiased umpire and the watch dog of the Nigerian Government.“The Nigerian media has a gargantuan and key role to play in our nascent democracy and even though it is not an organ of government. It has the status as important as those of the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government because of the power the media commands and the oversight functions it exercises.“The press exposes the inadequacies in the democratic system and gives the government the opportunity to correct these inadequacies and to make the Government more accountable, responsive and closer to its citizens. The Nigerian press is the barometer with which politicians check their performances so as to make amends before elections, and an informant to both the Government and the electorates,” the statement explained.The Foundation pointed out that with a rubber stamped 9th Assembly and a cowed judiciary, the absolute powers of government in Nigeria no doubt resides solely in the hands of President Mohammadu Buhari who has the penchant of being hostile, intolerant and oppressive to opposition and critics which he has exhibited in last few days and this portents danger to Nigeria nascent democracy hence it opens the floodgates of despotism, tyranny and dictatorship. The Foundation nevertheless encouraged and urged the Nigerian press to continue to do their job as they did in the Military era, stressing that, “as it stands today, the Nigerian press is the last hope of Nigerians and not the Judiciary which is now an appendage of the executive.”