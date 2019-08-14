Cooking Gas Explosion Injures Couple, Destroy Million Naira Property In Warri

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A cooking gas cylinder exploded at a compound in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State on Monday and injured a man identified simply as Philip and his wife.

Property worth millions of naira was also destroyed by the explosion, which occurred around 1pm.

The injured couple were said to have been rescued by police personnel in the area.

An eyewitness, who is a member of the Man O’ War, Henry Ogboru, stated that he heard a deafening sound from the building and saw that part of it had been engulfed in flames.

Ogboru said, “I came purposely to see the DPO, ‘B’ Division, to remind him of our Man O’ War state camp that was to take place the following day at the Owangue College.

“I was talking with one of the police officers, Felix, and one other person when we heard the loud expolosion! The sound came from two buildings away from us.

“In less than two minutes, the affected building was on fire. We saw fire coming out from the building. It was in the process that we saw a man and a woman trying to escape from the fire. We never knew that they were the owners of the house.

“I had to place a call to the fire service for assistance, while the people around the area started to help the victims in one way or the other.

“Our job as Man O’ War is to go out for rescue operations like this. So, when we see one like this, we secure the people and the property. I also informed the DPO of the ‘B’ Division, SP Andrew, about the incident. He directed me to bring the victims to the station for safety.”

Ogboru explained that the DPO also instructed his men to take the man and his wife to the Warri General Hospital.

Our correspondent, who was at the scene of the incident, observed that the explosion pulled down a portion of the building.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with our correspondent.

“The DPO said it was true and that there was no fatality. That was what we discussed,” Adeleke said.

Punch