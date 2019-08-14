Mugidi Hails Buhari Appointment Of Keyamo, Commend Okowa For Appointment Of Mathew Itsekiri

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (UROBOTODAY)-President of South South Consultative Forum (SSCOF), Honourable Moses Mugidi has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Barrister Festus Keyamo as substantive Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He, equally commended Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa over Engr.Matthew Itsekiri as Commissioner for Science and Technology in Delta State.

The South South Consultative Forum SSCOF is a non political association whose members cut across all political divide.

In an interactive session with journalists in Effurun, Delta State recently, Mugidi called on President Buhari to take a hard stand by shutting down all South Africa business interest in Nigeria as a retaliation against the xenophobic killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

He explained that it is unfortunate that South Africans could forget so soon the contributions of Nigeria towards the struggle and liberation of South Africa..

“If South Africa forgot so soon the roles and contributions of Nigeria during the apartheid days and the only way they can pay us is by killing Nigerians, then President Buhari should shut down South Africa investments to let them understand that we value the life our people,” he stated.

He added that it is unwise for Nigeria to be protecting the Investments of South Africa here in Nigeria yet they are killing its people there.

Responding to Department of State Security Service DSS detention of Mr Omoyele Sowore ,Converner,of #Revolution Now for 45 days, Mugidi explained that he is not a lawyer but he however said Nigerians have the right to protest peacefully.

He, however, appealed to President Buhari to release Mr Sowore.