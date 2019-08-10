Three Arrested Over Attempt To Steal Michael Ibru’s ‘Golden Casket’ Worth N50m

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria police have arrested three security guards in connection with attempt to steal the golden casket of late business mogul, Olorogun Michael Ibru in Agbarha-Otor, Ugheli-North LGA, Delta State.

The golden casket is reported to worth over N50m.

Our source who did not want his name on print disclosed that at about 2am on Friday hoodlums broke into the late Ibru’s tomb to steal the ornamental gold casket, apparently along with the late tycoon’s remains.

It was gathered that the hoodlums had allegedly poured acid around the tomb to enable them easily break the concrete slab but were unable to execute their final plan.

, “The gunmen broke into the tomb and poured acid on the slab in order to get access into the gold casket. Their mission was possibly to steal both the corpse and the casket or either of them.

“The incident happened around 2am midnight. It was during the forceful entry of the tomb that workers at both the Ibru Clinic and MCF (Michael and Cecilia Ibru Foundation) noticed the strange movement of persons around the tomb yard and raised the alarm.

“Knowing that people are already aware of their movements, the hoodlums fled the premises. On a close search, it was discovered that the gunmen had poured acid around the tomb to crack the tomb to enable them remove the gold casket.

“The police are investigating the incident but for now, the security guards on duty on that fateful day have been arrested. At the moment, boys are patrolling the streets and around the MCF premises to forestall future occurrence.

“The acid container the hoodlums brought and other equipment they left at the tomb has been recovered by the police who are investigating the matter,” our source who is a native of Agbarha-Otor disclosed under condition anonymity

A senior police officer at the Ughelli Area Command who do not want his name on print equally confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested security guards were helping the police authorities in their ongoing investigation.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, subtly declined comment on the incident after she earlier pleaded for time to investigate the matter.

Also, efforts made to speak with the President-General of Agbarha, Napoleon Ibodje, on the incident also proved abortive.