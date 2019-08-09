Morocco’19: Emoghene Timothy, Best 400m Hurdler Faces Frustration In Camp After Recall

Share This





















Report reaching Urhobotoay.com newsroom revealed that the athlete is facing frustrating in the camp geared towards preventing him from attending the event at Morocco.It would be recalled that Timothy Emoghene emerged as the best athlete twice in a week in the 400m hurdle during the trial event.An observer, Mr Edesiri Ben disclosed that Emoghene Timothy’s fate of attending the event at Morocco is not certain because of his awful treatment in camp after being asked to resume upon the intervention of Deputy Senate President, Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege and other personalities.He alleged that the camp Secretary, Samuel Aminu has allegedly refused to acknowledge Timothy’s reinstatement to camp.According to him, “All has been given their opening ceremony and main sporting kits except Timothy. Kits sizing exercise was done without him. They have refused processing his Visa for the travel slated for next week Monday or Tuesday. The incessant mockery in camp by Mr Samuel Aminu “your Senator brought you back to camp, let’s see how he will take you to Morocco”. I am sure they want to frustrate him and subsequently deny him this opportunity with their actions.“Timothy is the best the country has in male hurdles event. AFN officials should not be allowed to kill his dream with their evil intentions characterized by nepotism and corruption. The AFN president- Shehu Gasau and the Perm. Sec, should be alerted of Samuel Aminu’s deeds.”