Delta Govt To Commit N3.3bn On Asaba Drainage In One Year

LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government yesterday said it would commit N3. 3 billion in the next 12 months to fight flood in Asaba, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, disclosed this at a post inaugural state executive council media briefing in Asaba.

He said the council approved the construction of two more storm drainages in the second phase to channel water “from Okotomi axis in Okpanam to terminate at Iyi Okwu stream and another from the Asaba Specialist Hospital to drain into the storm drainage on Ralph Uwechue Street”.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said “Today, we had the inaugural exco meeting; a lot of far reaching decisions were taken and we resolved that we enlighten our members about the warning by NEIMET that flood is rising and our people who are living in flood-prone areas should, as a matter of urgency, relocate to safer areas.”

Dailytrust