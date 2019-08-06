Emerhor Political Family Passes Vote Of Confidence On Buhari, Emerhor, Salutes Keyamo

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of Emerhor Political Family (EPF) has passed vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and their political father who equally double as leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) of Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.

The group equally congratulated Olorogun Festus Keyamo (SAN) over his recent appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The message was delivered in an inaugural meeting of the EPF, Uvwie chapter, which comprises of the Delta central women leader, all 10 ward chairmen with their secretaries and local government chairman and his secretary held at the home of their leader, Mr Mudiaga Okorefe in Effurun, Delta state.



After the meeting, a statement signed by its Leader and Host, Hon. Mudiaga Okorefe, local government chairman, Blessing Ileleji, Chairman of All Ward Chairmen of APC Delta state, Mayor O. Mayor, APC Zonal woman leader, Bishop Onajite Darlington, All ward chairmen, Representative of Ward women leader and Representative of ward secretaries among others the group re-affirmed their loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that they strongly believe in Buhari’s government NEXT LEVEL agenda to lift Nigeria out of poverty and put the country in an enviable height.The Group which recognized Olorogun Otega Emerhor as their leader vowed to be loyal to him and follow his directive, adding that they use the opportunity to thank Mr President over the appointment of their son and brother, Olorogun Festus Egwarevwan Keyamo, SAN, as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“Please be aware that the Emerhor Political Family is solidly behind you. We wish you all the best as you represent us. We are equally very optimistic that you will use your position and influence to draw development to Uvwie in particular and Delta state in general.“We are confident that your influence will continue to encourage our proud tradition of involvement in worthwhile political causes and progress of our people,” the statement read.



BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

EMERHOR POLITICAL FAMILY MEETS TO REAFFIRM ITS COMMITMENT TO OUR LEADER OLOROGUN OTEGA EMERHOR AND TO CONGRATULATE MR FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN ON HIS APPOINTMENT AS MINISTERIAL NOMINEE.

Long Live EPF

Long Live Delta state

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria

Signd;

Hon. Mudiaga Okorefe- leader (host)

Blessing Ileleji- LGA Chairman.

Mayor O Mayor- Chairman of All Ward Chairmen APC Delta state

Bishop Onajite Darlington- Zonal woman leader.

All ward chairmen, Representative of Ward women leader, Rep of ward secretaries… And other’s