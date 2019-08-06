Delta Yellow Garri Makes Wave In International Market

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Export quality yellow garri, the pilot product of the Delta State Government’s Foods Export Initiative has hit grocery shops in the United Kingdom.

This is another significant milestone achievement in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s determination to develop the agricultural value chain and to diversify the economy towards a stronger Delta.

The cassava product packaged in 2kg and 10kg bags was produced under the utmost hygiene to meet international export standard by the project committee on Delta Foods Export Initiative, chaired by Prof Eric Eboh, the Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer.

Speaking on behalf of the project implementation committee, Prof Eric Eboh, stated that the Delta Foods Export Initiative is a market-oriented agricultural value chain development intervention, with garri as its pilot product.

According to him, the central goal was not only to create a sustainable assured market for Delta State agricultural products based on fair prices and to breach the gap between farmers and processors, but to create jobs and wealth towards building a stronger Delta.

He said the export quality yellow garri meets all the required international standards of food quality, particularly, the limits to moisture content, hydrogen cyanide and crude fibre as well as being free from microbial contaminants and extraneous materials and organoleptic properties of colour, taste and odour.

Accordingly, the Delta Foods Export Initiative has secured product trademark registration of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments and quality certification by the National Food and Drugs Administration Council (NAFDAC).

It could be recalled that the 2kg and 10kg high quality packaged Delta Yellow Garri was launched by the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on the 24th of January, 2019 in Asaba.