Okumagba Urges DTSG To Hold Eboh Responsible Should There Be In Crisis In Okere-Urhobo Kingdom

LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Gideon Okumagba has urged the Delta State Government to hold Chief Wilson Eboh responsible should there be any break down of law and order in Okere Urhobo Kingdom Warri, Delta State , as a result of his actions and unnecessary interference in the affairs of the Kingdom .Chief Okumagba at a press briefing in Warri while reacting to the earlier one made by Chief Wilson Eboh published on page 36, of Vanguard Newspaper 30,July,2019 expressed dismayed just as he accused Chief Eboh of arrogating too much powers which he does not have based on the tradition of the Kingdom to himself, there by causing confusion in the Kingdom.

He stated that for instance the announcement on the passing on of HRM Prof Paul Okumagba,Idama 1by Chief Wilson Eboh was a breach of Okere Urhobo Custom and tradition.,

Chief Okumagba said that the Otota actions are not in the interest of kingdom and added that he ought to have consulted all community leaders of the Kingdom, Heads of the 3 Ruling Houses and get clearance from the Okpako Orere, the Oldest man of the kingdom who must be a male child and after 3 months of mourning before proceeding with the announcement.

He said it is a taboo against not only the ustom and tradition of Okere Urhobo Kingdom but also the entire Urhobo Nation for the demised of a monarch to be announced when the 90 Days mourning has not be concluded

He also reacted sharply that ” There is nothing like Statutory Kingmakers in Okere Urhobo Kingdom” Rather what” We have is the Heads of the 3 Ruling Houses and the Okpako Orere Oldest man ”

“Before the announcement you have to consult the community leaders. heads of the 3 Ruling Houses and the Okpako Orere.who will be in charge of affairs of the kingdom until a new King is crown. He is the person who can also order the Otota to make such announcement. The Otota has no power or authority of his own to do so”

He added that it is more disheartening that those claiming that they are ” Statutory Kingmakers are female descendants” He pointed out that a situation where these female desendants hijack the process in the past without consulting the Elders,Heads of the 3 Ruling Houses and the Okpako Orere Oldest man of the Kingdom angered their ancestors who have a role to play by giving their blessings to anybody who is supposed to be king.

Chief Okumagba said his call is necessary to avert further confusion in the kingdom. He stressed that for the past 27 years now the system has been hijack without due process been follow in the selection and nomination of Oroseun ( King) there by leading to ultimately deaths of about three monarchs and those who crown them. ” That is why we are calling on the Delta State Government to set up a committee to look into this issue rather than allowing some people’ to stampede them again.”

“They should call Chief Wilson Eboh to order and advise him to listen to voice of reason and consult with leaders of the Community,Heads of 3 Ruling Houses and the Okpako Orere Oldest man of the Kingdom before any further step is taken.As far as we are concern Chief Barrister Christopher Okumagba who was duely nominated and selected in 2018 as Oroseun should come on board after our mourning period”

Since according to him Chief Barrister Christopher Okumagba was duely nominated and selected as the Oroseun ( King) by the two of the 3 Ruling Houses in a process in which Chief Wilson Eboh allegedly participated but later ” Brought Prof Paul Okumagba through the back door”