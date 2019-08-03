Edevbie Pays Tribute To Ibori At 61, Describes Him As A True Statesman

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun David Edevbie, Chief of Staff to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has described former governor of Delta state, Chief Ibori as a political progressive who is sincerely committed to the development of Delta State.

Paying tribute to the former governor who turns 61 on August 4, 2019, Olorogun David Edevbie in a statement issued by him said Chief James Ibori’s instituted pragmatism into the politics and social life of the people of Delta state.

He noted that the foundation of modern day Delta state unarguably is paved with the economic development vision of Chief James Ibori, adding that his political ideology has created equal opportunities for Deltans from all walks of life to attain their aspirations and ambitions in politics, economy and social status.

According to him, “The template he observed has engendered peaceful co-existence among the various ethnic groups in Delta state.

“Ibori has clearly demonstrated over time that power rotation amongst the various Senatorial districts was the only panacea for peace based on fairness and equity. Any other option would only lead to trouble and strife in the land and should be eschewed by all well meaning

Deltans.”

He ascribed the success and achievements recorded in the first tenure of Governor Okowa to the SMART agenda which is underpinned by the political and economic blueprint laid down by Chief Ibori in 1999.

Edevbie expressed confidence that successive PDP administrations in the state would carry on from where Governor Okowa eventually stops in the same spirit.

He added that Ibori is a national statesman and asked all Deltan’s to celebrate the 61st birthday of Chief James Ibori.

Edevbie asked God to grant Ibori long life and good health to continue to guide and contribute to the development of Delta state.