DELSU Vice-Chancellor, Peretomode Bags Thomas Sankara Agnize Award

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (RHOBOTODAY)-Ambassadors of the Economic Community of West Africa States Youth Council (EYC) on Friday were at the premises of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State where they presented Thomas Sankara Agnize Afrocentric Vice-Chancellor of the Year Award to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Victor F. Peretomode.

The Vice-Chancellor received with enthusiasm the triple award of a medal, a plaque inscribed with the “Afrocentric Vice-Chancellor of the Year Award” and a certificate of “Thomas Sankara Agnize Award for Excellence and Integrity” amidst ovation from other members of the University Management team and portfolio professors that were present at the occasion.

The EYC, Vice-Commissioner of Engagement, Hon. Nochiso Toure, who is from Cote De Voire (Ivory Coast), while presenting the Afrocentric Vice-Chancellor of the Year Award on behalf of the EYC, Hon. Nochiso Toure congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peretomode who was flanked by his wife, Dr. Mrs. Otaroghene Peretomode, on his noble and rare achievement as a 21st Century Head of tertiary educational institutions most of whom are notable for corruptive practices capable of depriving the average Nigerian youth (students), the opportunity of quality education and character needed by Nigeria and Africa to overcome its challenges.

He projected Professor Peretomode as true ambassador of the Nigerian educational sector, worthy of a Minister of Education for the realisation of the Nigeria National Policy on Education and its objectives.

He used the opportunity to call for the overhaul of the education sector and review of the education curricula to meet the thirst for development.

Speaking in French, he told the Vice-Chancellor that the body is on tour of West African countries to affirm the developments made by organisations saddled with human capital development, particularly tertiary educational institutions in the west African sub region; adding that EYC do not give Awards of Excellence indiscriminately except to those nation builders, who have distinguished themselves in quality service delivery, integrity, honesty, and visible achievement towards nation building for which, Professor Victor Peretomode stands out.

He, recounted some of the unprecedented achievements of the Vice-Chancellor such “ as enduring peace and stable academic calendar experienced during his tenure; institution of worldwide standard academic calendar (October –June) with three months Holiday for academic staff and students; sustaining work-study programme for economically disadvantaged students; institution of academic sanity, integrity and academic honesty in research; and the bull-by-the-horn approach to examination malpractice, corruptible and moral decadence overtly practiced by some staff of the University and sponsoring officials of the Student Union Government to attend International Student Union Youth Conference overseas to interact with youth from other countries of Africa to learn dialogue to approaching issues affecting students. No wonder there is peace and tranquility and stable academic calendar in Delta State University, Abraka.”

Describing the Vice-Chancellor as a Pan Africanist, a distinguished Nigerian teacher, and an academician par excellence and a lover of his students whom he considers as first (No. 1) and it is for their sake administrator, teaching and non-teaching staff are here. Hon. Nochiso Toure, re-emphasized that the purpose of the visit was to ascertain the media reportage of the achievement of the Vice-Chancellor, adding that the state-of-the-arts educational infrastructure and facilities on ground puts the university far and above most federal universities and international universities in capacity building and good university governance.

He capped his speech thus;“without fear or favour, it is our firm belief that Professor Peretomode has distinguished himself in nation building through his service over the years in various capacities – his administrative prudence, policy implementation, Pan Africanism ideologies – his experiential knowledge and modest inputs to human capital development are too paramount to be discarded and unnoticed”.

In his response, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Peretomode who was visibly elated appreciated the EYC delegates for the gesture and most importantly for their mission of harnessing Africans for Africa development.

He however noted that as a person, he is not awards frenzy but that he welcomed the gesture because of the Council’s robust mission and vision that cuts across West Africa and its enthusiasm to build bridges of friendship and pool of nation builders across the ECOWAS sub region.

While thanking them for recognizing him noted that the vision of EYC will go a long way to help our future leaders. Furthermore, he requested that Management would welcome and appreciate that the ECOWAS Youth Conference scheduled for September this year should be hosted by Delta State University, Abraka assuring them of free and befitting accommodation for all delegates as well as venues for the conference.

The Vice-Chancellor further stated that the success of his administration so far was not without the immense support of his Management team, staff and students; and above all, God Almighty Who ordained him for the success and achievement recorded.

The Vice-Chancellor dedicated the award to God and the entire University community for their unwavering support since he assumed duty as Vice-Chancellor four years and eight months ago and has peaceful reign and stable academic calendar to the extent that staff and students can proceed on three to four months’ holiday; graduating students and are promptly mobilized for the National Youth Service Corps Programme.

The delegates of the visiting ECOWAS Youth Council (EYC) for the award included Ivorian, Ghanaian and Nigerian.