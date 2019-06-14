Femi Otedola Comes To The Aid Of Ailing Ex-Int’l Goalkeeper, Peter Fregene

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Help has finally come the way of ailing former international, Peter Fregene, as billionaire businessman and Chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Femi Otedola, agreed to foot the medical bills of the former Nigeria goalkeeper, who has been bedridden since 2001.

The 72-year-old Fregene, who had been critically ill in Sapele, Delta State, will be airlifted from the Benin Airport in Edo State to Lagos on Friday (today) morning for medical evaluation and treatment.

It was learnt that Otedola, after sending representatives to check on Fregene, finalised plans to move him to Lagos to commence immediate treatment at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos.

The former goalkeeper, who represented the country at the 1968 Olympic Games, confirmed the development to our correspondent when contacted on Thursday.

Fregene said, “I’m leaving tomorrow (Friday) for Lagos for treatment through the help of Femi Otedola. He had earlier sent representatives to check on my health.

“I’ll leave through the Benin Airport. Everything has been paid for by him (Otedola). I’m so happy for this. I’m so grateful to SUNDAY PUNCH for drawing the attention of Nigerians to my plight. Thank you.”

A sports manager and friend of Fregene, Event Eferhobo, said aside Otedola, other Nigerians including the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, and ex-international, Victor Ikpeba had also visited the ailing coach.

Otedola had also donated $50,000 for the medical bills of sick ex-footballer and coach, Christian Chukwu, who is receiving treatment at Wellington Hospital in London.

Punch