63-Yr-Old Ijaw SSS II Student Pushes Wheelbarrow To Pay SSCE Fees

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Sixty three years old Mr. Seribo Adelabu, who enrolled as a Junior Secondary School, JSS, student in 2014 at Izon College, Bomadi-Overside, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, has returned to his former job of wheelbarrow pushing to raise money to complete his education.

Adelabu, presently in Senior Secondary School, SSS II, who started his academic voyage at 58 years because of what the agony of being an illiterate had caused him, came into public limelight when NDV reported his uncommon determination in 2016.

Some Ijaw people in Diaspora, especially those in United States of America, came to his aid by paying his tuition in JSS II and sent him some money.

It appears, however, that the assistance was a temporary sensation as after the preliminary intervention, everybody went back to his tent leaving Adelabu to fend for himself.

Adelabu , who is preparing for his Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, next year, confirmed that he actually went to wheelbarrow pushing because things were getting difficult for him.

His words: “I have to continue with my wheelbarrow pushing job to enable me continue in this academic journey.

“I want to thank our Ijaw brothers and sisters in the Diaspora, especially those in the USA, for paying up my tuition fees when I was in JSS 11; l also thank them for the money they sent for text books and upkeep.

“I want use this opportunity to once again appeal to them that it has been very tough and rough for me since after that gesture. I appeal to our Diaspora brothers and sisters that I am still in need of their help, now that I am preparing for my final year exams: West African Examination Council, WAEC, fee is pending.

“As I said before, after my graduation from here, I will proceed to Teacher Training College, TTC, after which I intend to teach pupils.”

The school authorities, speaking through the Education Committee chair, Chief Pius Oloye, noted that the school management had to encourage the elderly student to enable him achieve his academic dream.

Oloye said the primary aim of Izon College was to help less-privileged children in riverine communities, hence it charges minimal school fees.

The Elders Council of the school, speaking through Prince Shell Mubogha, Chief Samson Bakpor and Mr. Frederick Biribiri Dude, said the pains Ijaw child went through in rural communities caused the establishment of Izon College.

They said: “We thank the Ijaw community in USA for their benevolence to our student and we appeal that they should also encourage the school in its efforts to acquire a parcel of land for a permanent site.

“We also use this medium to renew our appeal to our exalted brother, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, to help us achieve our aim of lifting the Ijaw child out of darkness.”

Vanguard